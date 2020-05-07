American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

American Campus Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. American Campus Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 289.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

ACC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.09. 3,228,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,877. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.09. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

