American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

NYSE KO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 11,886,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,341,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.