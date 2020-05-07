American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,006 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. 12,707,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,824,377. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

