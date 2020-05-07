American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,238. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

