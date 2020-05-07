AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY20 guidance to $7.35-7.65 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.74. 1,755,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,015. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

