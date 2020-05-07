Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $68,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,469. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average is $222.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

