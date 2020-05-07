Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Charneski acquired 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,388,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,292,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,130,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,207,000 after buying an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 76,747 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 43,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 206,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,650. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.