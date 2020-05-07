Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.88). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of AERI stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $14.45. 1,469,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 582,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 483,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,936 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

