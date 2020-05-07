Aperture Investors LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,237,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -168.38 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,349. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.