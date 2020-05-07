Aperture Investors LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,237,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -168.38 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,349. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit