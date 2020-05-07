Aperture Investors LLC Invests $938,000 in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,949 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $17,121,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 294,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,750,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. South State Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 33,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,235.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.78. 2,465,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

