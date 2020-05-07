AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average of $110.49. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPF. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.03.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

