Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Apple has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,661,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,391,488. The stock has a market cap of $1,303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.73. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

