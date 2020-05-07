Aragon (ANT) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00012073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, AirSwap and Bittrex. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $38.69 million and approximately $793,745.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.13 or 0.02144991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00172808 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00067155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,981 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitfinex, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.