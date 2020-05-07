Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.13, approximately 1,945,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,368,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 633.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

