Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.68, 680,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 893,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

The firm has a market cap of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 682,850 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 345,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 67,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

