Athene (NYSE:ATH) Shares Up 8%

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.86, 1,819,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,212,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATH shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

