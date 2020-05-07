Athene (NYSE:ATH) Shares Up 8%

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.86, 1,819,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,212,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATH shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
