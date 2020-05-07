Atlas Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $220,031.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $220,031.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

