Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 34,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,816.50 and a beta of 0.60. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other Axis Capital news, CEO Albert Benchimol acquired 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Vogt purchased 2,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

