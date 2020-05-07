Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Trading Up 6.3% on Strong Earnings

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $71.57 and last traded at $70.28, approximately 786,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 781,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,436,937.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock worth $6,137,725 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. FMR LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 85.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,028.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

