BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Up 7.8%

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.11, approximately 593,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 483,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

