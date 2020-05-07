Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $165,445.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $165,445.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for $7.66 or 0.00076698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,182,475 coins and its circulating supply is 835,475 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

