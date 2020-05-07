Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-1.97 EPS.

Shares of BKI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,869. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.45.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,716 shares of company stock worth $22,613,079. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

