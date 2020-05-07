Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,361 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

