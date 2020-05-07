BlockStamp Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $1,667.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

