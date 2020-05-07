Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 5,109,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

