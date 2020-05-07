BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $15.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,780. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $362.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

