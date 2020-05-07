BOOM Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31,504.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $31,504.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.02118264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00172228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,203,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,172,935 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.