BP plc (NYSE:BP) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

BP plc (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

BP has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BP has a payout ratio of 423.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 357.1%.

BP traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 9,201,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,275,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Dividend History for BP (NYSE:BP)

