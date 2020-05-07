Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 46,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 68,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,577,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,928,939. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.