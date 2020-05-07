Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.51. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE NUS traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.09. 2,979,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,436. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.