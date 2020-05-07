Brokerages Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Murphy Oil reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,524.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $63,304,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $748,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 4,832,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.29. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.