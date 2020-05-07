Brokerages Expect Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

RDN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

