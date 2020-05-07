Brokerages Set Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Target Price at $9.83

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 120,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,648. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 32.00%. Equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.