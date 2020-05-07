Brokerages Set Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Target Price at $9.83

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
ASUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.
Asure Software stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 120,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,648. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.
In related news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
