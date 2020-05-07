Brokerages Set Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Target Price at $6.83

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOSL. BidaskClub downgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, Director William B. Chiasson bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,454.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 90,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $345,009.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 173,362 shares of company stock valued at $711,488 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 5,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,534 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

FOSL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. 609,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

