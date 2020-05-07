Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) PT at C$32.59

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,005,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

