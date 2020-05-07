Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Target Price at C$0.90

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,075.60. Insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,551 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:TCW traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.61. 180,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,496. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$163.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

