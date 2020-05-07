C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.44. 5,933,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

