C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $532,000 Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,552,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,282 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,246,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 551,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

NYSE FNV traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.62. 1,600,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $147.62. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.