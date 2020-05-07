Cadence Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 167,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. 6,983,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,549,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

