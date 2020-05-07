Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 46,990 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,074,000 after purchasing an additional 330,074 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after buying an additional 632,070 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,404,000 after buying an additional 293,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

