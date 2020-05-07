Cadence Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,653 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for 1.9% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,748,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,280,605. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

