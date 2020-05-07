Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.14. 7,019,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

