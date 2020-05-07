California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 230,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.51. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

