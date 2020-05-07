Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.56, approximately 664,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 414,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $680.06 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Calix by 873.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

