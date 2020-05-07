Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Position Reduced by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.82. 4,214,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,458. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

