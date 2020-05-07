Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading 6% Higher

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.03, 6,057,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 4,362,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get Capri alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,082,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,707,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,875,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,294.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 687,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 637,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.