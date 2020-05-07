Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading 6% Higher

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.03, 6,057,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 4,362,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,082,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,707,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,875,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,294.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 687,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 637,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

