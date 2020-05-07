Carrier Global’s (CARR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

CARR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 12,452,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,565,325. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $826,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

