CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

CBFV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Ralph Burchianti acquired 4,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $78,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Bedway bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,573 shares of company stock worth $172,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

