Cellectis’ (CLLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 140.05% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectis’ FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLLS. BTIG Research upped their target price on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 73,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.15. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $51.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 444.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,138 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,291,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,291,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 306,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

