Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Up 6.6%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.60, 294,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 649,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

