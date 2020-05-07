Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Up 6.6%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.60, 294,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 649,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.
GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.